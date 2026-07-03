247 NCC Cadets Complete 10-Day Training Camp

ITANAGAR- The 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-68) cum Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme (YAMS), organised by the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion National Cadet Corps (NCC) under the aegis of the NCC Group Headquarters, Tezpur, concluded successfully at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College (RGGPC), Itanagar, on Friday.

Held from June 24 to July 3, the camp brought together 247 NCC cadets from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Despite persistent rainfall and weather-related disruptions, many cadets travelled from remote areas, with some taking extended routes due to damaged roads and difficult travel conditions, demonstrating commitment to the training programme.

The camp was conducted under the leadership of the Commanding Officer of 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, supported by 10 military staff, four Associate NCC Officers (ANOs), and one Caretaker Officer (CTO), who supervised training and ensured the welfare of the cadets throughout the camp.

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A key highlight of the camp was the visit of Brigadier Mayank Vaid, Commander of NCC Group Headquarters, Tezpur. During his interaction with the cadets, he encouraged them to uphold the values of discipline, leadership, and national service, boosting the morale of the participants.

The training programme was designed to familiarise cadets with the discipline, routine, and ethos of military-style camp life while promoting their overall personality development. The curriculum included physical training, field craft and battle craft, small arms firing, musketry, weapon display, sword drill, yoga, games, and motivational lectures by distinguished speakers.

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Alongside the regular training, cadets also underwent specialised instruction under the Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme (YAMS). Certified instructors from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Arunachal Pradesh, conducted sessions on disaster preparedness, relief and rescue operations, and emergency management. The programme equipped cadets with practical skills to respond effectively to natural disasters such as floods, cloudbursts, and earthquakes.

Towards the end of the camp, Survival Day and Fun Day activities were organised to provide participants with a break from the rigorous training schedule. These activities promoted teamwork, camaraderie, and cultural integration, with cadets sharing and experiencing traditional cuisines from different regions of the state.

The successful completion of CATC-68 and the YAMS programme reflected the NCC’s continued emphasis on developing disciplined, responsible, and disaster-ready youth while strengthening leadership qualities and community service among cadets.