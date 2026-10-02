231 Students Take Part in Wildlife Week Competitions in Ziro

ZIRO- More than 200 students from across Lower Subansiri district participated in a series of literary and creative competitions organised ahead of the inaugural Ziro Bird & Butterfly Festival 2026, with biodiversity and wildlife conservation forming the central theme.

The event was organised by the Hapoli Forest Division, under the leadership of DFO Tilling Takar, in collaboration with the Apatani Student Union (ASU). It was held as part of preparations for the first edition of the Ziro Bird & Butterfly Festival at Pange, Tale Wildlife Sanctuary, and in connection with the 72nd Wildlife Week 2026.

A total of 231 students from 12 schools and two colleges took part in the competitions, which were conducted under the theme “Ane Ziro.”

The initiative provided students with a platform to express their ideas on biodiversity, habitat protection and nature conservation through writing, poetry, elocution and drawing.

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Essay writing competition

The Essay Writing Competition attracted 104 participants.

Yangbiu Chipi, a Class X student of Love Dale Residential School, Hapoli, secured first position with 64 per cent. Toko Minia of Nime Ashram School, Old Ziro, stood second with 62.5 per cent, while Buru Hannah of Love Dale Residential School, Hapoli, secured third position with 60 per cent.

Poetry and elocution

The Poetry Writing and Elocution Competition saw 52 participants.

Bijoyta Sharma, a B.Ed. student of Mudo Tamo Memorial College, Hapoli, secured first position with 72.3 per cent. Bomri Mary Gamlin, III Semester Education student of St. Claret College, Ziro, stood second with 70 per cent, while Rajiya Khatun, Class XII Humanities student of Dani Kunya Government Higher Secondary School, Ziro, secured third position.

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Students express conservation through art

The Drawing Competition received 75 entries, providing another platform for students to express their understanding of nature and conservation.

Koj Monyo, Class IX student of ABYSS Institute of Science, Hapoli, won first prize, followed by Toko Nuin of VKV School, Ziro, in second place and Bamin Tilling Gra, Class XI Humanities student of Dani Kunya Government Higher Secondary School, Ziro, in third place.

The Hapoli Forest Division appreciated the participation of students, teachers, educational institutions and community stakeholders.

Special recognition was also given to the Apatani Student Union, including President Mum Hangu, Secretary Takhe Pugang and Education Secretary Koj Risang, for their cooperation in organising the initiative.

The organisers highlighted the importance of student-focused initiatives in building environmental awareness and encouraging young people to become responsible custodians of the natural heritage of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary.

The programme comes ahead of the first Ziro Bird & Butterfly Festival 2026, providing a youth-focused platform to connect education, creativity and awareness with the conservation of the region’s biodiversity.