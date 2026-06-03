21 Killed in Massive Fire at Hotel-Restaurant Building in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

NEW DELHI- At least 21 people were killed and several others injured after a major fire broke out in a five-storey commercial-residential building in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Tuesday morning, making it one of the deadliest fire incidents reported in the national capital in recent years.

According to officials, the fire erupted between 8:30 am and 8:50 am in the basement of the Lemon Green Restaurant located in the Hauz Rani locality. The flames quickly spread through the building and engulfed the upper floors housing the Flourish Stay Bed and Breakfast establishment, trapping dozens of occupants inside.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving distress calls, deploying multiple fire tenders and rescue teams. Police personnel, firefighters and local residents participated in evacuation efforts, rescuing between 37 and 47 people from the building.

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Eyewitness accounts and video footage circulating on social media showed scenes of panic as some occupants reportedly jumped from upper floors in an attempt to escape the flames and dense smoke. Residents in the area were seen using mattresses and makeshift cushions to help break the falls of those trapped above.

Authorities confirmed that 21 people lost their lives in the incident, with many victims suffering severe burn injuries and smoke inhalation. Several injured persons were admitted to nearby hospitals, including Max Hospital in Saket, where some remain in critical condition. Ten police personnel involved in rescue operations were also reported injured.

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Preliminary information suggests that a significant number of victims were foreign nationals who had been staying in the guest house while undergoing medical treatment in Delhi. Reports indicate that guests from countries including Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique, Bangladesh and parts of Central Asia were among those affected.

Fire officials said the blaze was brought under control after an intensive firefighting operation. However, rescue efforts were complicated by the structure of the building, the presence of a large number of occupants and limited evacuation routes.

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The incident has also raised serious concerns regarding compliance with fire safety regulations. Investigators have found that the establishment reportedly did not possess a mandatory fire No Objection Certificate (NOC). Authorities further stated that the property had been licensed under Delhi’s Bed and Breakfast scheme for a limited number of rooms but was allegedly operating far beyond its sanctioned capacity.

Officials also noted that the building reportedly had only one narrow exit route, a factor that may have significantly hindered evacuation efforts and contributed to the high death toll.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the owner and operator of the establishment under charges including culpable homicide and other relevant provisions. Investigators are examining whether electrical faults, negligence, unauthorised modifications or violations of safety norms played a role in the disaster.

Forensic experts have been deployed to the site to determine the exact cause of the fire. Authorities are also expected to review licensing procedures and safety compliance mechanisms governing guest houses and hospitality establishments in the capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the victims and announced ex-gratia assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The families of those who lost their lives will receive ₹2 lakh each, while the injured will receive ₹50,000.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several political leaders also expressed grief over the tragedy and assured support to those affected. The Delhi administration is coordinating relief measures, medical assistance and identification of victims.

The incident has once again drawn attention to recurring concerns over fire safety standards in densely populated urban areas, particularly in commercial-residential buildings and hospitality establishments operating in congested neighbourhoods. Experts say the tragedy underscores the need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations and regular inspections to prevent similar disasters.