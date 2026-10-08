2,000 Students Take Part in East Kameng’s First Inter-School Annual Cultural Meet﻿

SEPPA, EAST KAMENG | October 8, 2026: Around 2,000 students from schools across East Kameng district participated in the first-ever Inter-School Annual Cultural Meet 2026, which concluded at Nyokum Lapang in Seppa on October 7.

Held from October 5 to 7 under the theme “Rooting Our Future with Our Rich Tradition and Culture,” the three-day event combined cultural performances, sports and educational activities, with an emphasis on preserving indigenous traditions while preparing students for a changing society.

The meet was jointly organised by the Department of School Education, East Kameng, and the All East Kameng District Students’ Union (AEKDSU), with support from the District Administration.

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The concluding ceremony was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister P.D. Sona as Chief Guest, along with the President of AAPSU, the HMLA of 10 Seppa East Assembly Constituency and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Sona called for a collective commitment towards improving the state’s education system. He particularly highlighted the role of teachers in shaping students and society, stressing the need for dedication, sincerity and responsibility to ensure quality education.

A significant component of the concluding programme was the inauguration of several educational infrastructure projects in East Kameng. The projects are aimed at improving school facilities, strengthening the learning environment and expanding educational opportunities for students in the district.

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The event also went beyond cultural and sporting activities by incorporating awareness initiatives on key social issues. Students were sensitised about the POCSO Act, 2012, the importance of education and the need to stay away from drugs.

The organisers also recognised participating schools for their performances during the three-day meet. Government Higher Secondary School, Seppa, won the Championship Award, while Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV), Sangchu, received the Best Discipline Award.

DDSE East Kameng Tai Tach stressed the importance of continued investment in educational infrastructure and learning opportunities, noting their potential to contribute to positive transformation in the district.

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The first edition of the annual cultural meet thus sought to combine cultural preservation with education, student participation and social awareness. With thousands of students taking part, the event also provided a platform for young people from different schools across East Kameng to interact, compete and engage with their cultural heritage.