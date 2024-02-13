19863 km roads constructed in Arunachal Pradesh during last 10 Yrs; Chowna Mein

MEDO- A total of 19863 km of all-weather roads have been constructed in Arunachal Pradesh during the last ten years, informed Dy chief minister Chowna Mein. He was addressing a gathering in Tamla-Du festival celebration at Medo Village.

Mein said that “ From FY 2015-16 up till now, a total of 19863 km of all-weather roads have been constructed, out of which 2482 km of roads form part of the National Highway. The road density has also increased from 36.65 km per sq km to 65.99 km per sq km during this tenure. The recently sanctioned funds towards the ambitious Frontier Highway (NH 913) as stated by Union Minister of Road & Transport Nitin Gadkari entails a total of Rs 6362.23 Cr, covering a total of 295.84 km of the NH-913.

Taking Arunachal Pradesh as a prime example of development in the NE region, the Deputy Chief Minister underscored the progress made in terms of infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, hydropower, etc. over the past couple of years under the Khandu-led BJP Government, with constant support from the Central Government With a 136% rise in GSDP, more than 104% growth in per capita income, 172% surge in States Own Revenue (SOR), and 136% increase in GST revenue collection, compounded with other strategic factors, Arunachal Pradesh happens to be among the top performing states in North East India in terms of financial management, he said.

In Lohit district, the tender for the construction project connecting Brahma Kund to Chowkham has already opened, and construction work will be started soon.

He also informed that so far, a total of Rs 37 cr has been utilized towards the development of the Parshuram Kund under PRASAD scheme by GoI. He also stated that the DoNER Ministry has agreed to grant another Rs. 50 Cr towards the cause. And the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh will invest an additional Rs. 50 Cr for the development, taking the total budget to a staggering Rs. 137 Cr. Plans including riverfront development, guest houses, dharamshalas, etc.

In terms of harnessing the hydropower potential of the State, the recently inked MoAs with Central PSUs worth 12500 MW is poised to increase the purchasing power of the locals. He said that after the completion of these hydropower projects, Arunachal Pradesh will have the highest per capita income.