165 Militants Surrender in Arunachal in Six Years

ITANAGAR — A total of 165 militants belonging to various insurgent groups surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s eastern districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding between January 2020 and December 2025, State Home Minister Mama Natung informed the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Responding to a written question from National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Thangwang Wangham, Natung provided district-wise data on surrenders during the six-year period. According to the minister, 47 militants surrendered in Tirap district, 41 in Changlang district and 77 in Longding district.

The surrendered militants belonged to several insurgent outfits operating in the region. Natung said that 50 cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) laid down their arms during the period. Another 37 militants were affiliated with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khango-Yung Aung).

In addition, 35 members of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) surrendered, while 27 cadres belonged to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang). The minister also informed the Assembly that 14 militants from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Reformation), five from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khango-Nonny), and four from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Unification) surrendered during the same period.

Two militants each from the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang-2) and the Eastern Naga National Organisation (ENNO) also surrendered. One cadre from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang-Ang) laid down arms as well.

Natung said the surrendered militants have been receiving benefits under the government’s Surrender and Rehabilitation scheme. Over the past six years, financial assistance amounting to ₹1.4 crore has been disbursed under the scheme.

The minister informed the Assembly that a rehabilitation camp has been operational at Bhismaknagar in Lower Dibang Valley district since January 9 last year. Surrendered cadres are currently staying at the facility while undergoing the rehabilitation process.

The government has also introduced vocational training programmes aimed at improving the employability of former militants. During the current financial year, short-term vocational training was provided to 26 cadres as part of skill development initiatives.

However, Natung clarified that the Surrender and Rehabilitation scheme does not provide for direct government employment or housing for surrendered militants.

He also said that cases involving minor offences against successfully rehabilitated cadres may be considered for withdrawal in accordance with government policy. At the same time, the minister emphasised that those involved in serious crimes such as murder, rape or abduction will face due legal process, and surrender will not be treated as immunity from criminal liability.

To strengthen the rehabilitation process, the government has approved an additional stipend of ₹6,000 per cadre and sanctioned ₹109.10 lakh to improve infrastructure at rehabilitation facilities.

Earlier this month, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while addressing the inaugural session of the state-level conference of Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commandants on March 2, said the state does not have a “homegrown insurgency.”

“We do not have a homegrown insurgency. Whatever challenges exist, we must take ownership and resolve them,” the chief minister said, adding that the state should not remain dependent on the Union government for addressing its security challenges.