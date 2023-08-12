12 Stalled Hydro Power Projects of Arunachal Pradesh of more than 11.5 GW handed over to Hydro PSUs under Union Ministry of Power

ITANAGAR- The Government of India and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh have come together to rejuvenate and execute 12 stalled hydro-electric power projects in the state. Towards this, Memorandums of Agreement have been signed in Itanagar today, August 12, 2023, wherein 12 hydro-electric projects of cumulative Installed Capacity of about 11,523 MW have been allotted by the state government, to Hydro PSUs under the Union Ministry of Power.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoA signing ceremony was attended by Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh; Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein, and officials of the Central and State Governments.

Itanagar: Union Power Minister R K Singh calls on the Governor

Addressing the event, Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R. K. Singh said that implementation of these hydropower projects will contribute immensely to the richness of the state. “The per capita income of the state would become more than that of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

All the developed nations including the USA, Canada, Norway etc., have harnessed 80%-90% of their hydropower potential. In India also, the states which harnessed the potential of hydropower have become prosperous. Hydropower is a green source of energy. Its usage will also increase the ground water level and promote growth of flora & fauna.”

Signing of these Memorandums of Agreement and allotment of these projects to Hydro CPSUs shall prove to be a significant step towards harnessing the immense hydro-electric potential of Arunachal Pradesh. Out of these 12 projects, five projects of 2,626 MW have been allocated by the State Government to North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO), five projects of 5,097 MW to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (SJVN) and the remaining two projects of capacity 3,800 MW to National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).

These projects were earlier allotted to private sector developers about 15 years ago but remained non-starters due to various reasons. The State Government therefore decided to rope in Central Hydro PSUs to give a push to the languishing projects.

Arunachal: Governor inaugurates Community Radio Station

Development of these projects will contribute towards achieving the declared Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of achieving 500 GW non-fossil energy capacity of India by 2030. Hydro Power will also be an effective contributor to the objective of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by the year 2070.

These projects are also expected to create huge employment opportunities in the region and boost the local economy as well as foster skill development and technical expertise in the region. The projects are expected to result in an estimated investment inflow of about ₹1,26,500 Crores to the state of Arunachal Pradesh.