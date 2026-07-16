111 Post Graduate Teachers Receive Appointment Orders in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday felicitated and presented appointment orders to 111 successful candidates of the Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) Examination-2025, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). He urged the newly recruited teachers to become “agents of educational transformation” and contribute to improving the quality of education across the state.

Addressing an official ceremony organised by the General Administration Department in Itanagar, the Chief Minister congratulated both the successful candidates and the APPSC for conducting the recruitment process in a transparent, efficient and time-bound manner.

Khandu said the state government had undertaken major reforms in recruitment agencies in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on governance reforms. He noted that the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board was established and the APPSC was restructured by addressing institutional shortcomings, making both bodies symbols of transparency and merit-based recruitment.

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The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the continued strong performance of women candidates in competitive examinations, observing that women in Arunachal Pradesh are excelling in academics, public service and various other sectors.

Highlighting the state’s growing achievements, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh possesses exceptional talent in education, sports, performing arts and music. Referring to the National Games, he noted that the state has emerged as the second-best performing state in the Northeast, reflecting the potential of its youth.

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He stressed that Arunachal Pradesh’s development has been driven by the collective efforts of elected representatives, civil servants, technocrats, Panchayati Raj Institutions, community organisations and citizens, reiterating his belief that teamwork is essential for sustained progress.

Welcoming the new teachers into government service, Khandu described education as the foundation of a progressive society. He acknowledged that while the number of schools had increased significantly after statehood and the implementation of the Right to Education Act, inadequate planning had affected educational quality.

The Chief Minister said the government’s focus has now shifted towards improving quality through better infrastructure, adequate staffing and enhanced learning outcomes rather than merely increasing the number of schools.

He highlighted the flagship Mission Shikshit Arunachal-2029, under which more than 600 schools have already been rationalised. District-level consultations have also been completed to identify additional schools for consolidation, paving the way for well-equipped model schools with quality infrastructure, hostel facilities where necessary and improved academic environments.

Khandu encouraged the newly appointed teachers to serve not only as educators but also as mentors and role models who inspire students to dream big and prepare for a technology-driven future.

He also highlighted the state government’s scholarship programme for students gaining admission to the world’s top 150 universities under the QS World University Rankings. According to the Chief Minister, the government supports eligible students by covering up to 70-75 per cent of educational expenses in technical disciplines.

Describing Arunachal Pradesh as one of India’s most resource-rich states, Khandu pointed to opportunities in hydropower, agriculture, tourism, mining and allied sectors. He expressed confidence that sincere and dedicated efforts by every stakeholder would help the state emerge as one of India’s leading states.

According to official figures, 5,774 candidates applied online for the PGT examination. Of these, 5,726 candidates appeared for the preliminary examination, 1,356 qualified for the mains, 337 reached the interview stage, and 131 candidates were finally selected. The recruitment notification was issued on 10 August 2025, followed by the preliminary examination on 2 November 2025, the mains on 11-12 February 2026, and viva-voce between 18 and 28 May 2026.