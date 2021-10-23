Arunachal

100 crore vaccinations: Arunachal Governor congratulates medical fraternity

The Governor said that this has been possible due to the concerted effort of every conscientious and responsible citizen of our country.

October 23, 2021
ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has congratulated the medical fraternity of India in general and the State Health Department in particular on achieving the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations in the country. He also commended the State Government, the administration, the police and all the Corona Warriors for their vital contributions in the vaccination campaign.

The Governor said that this has been possible due to the concerted effort of every conscientious and responsible citizen of our country. He said that 100 crore vaccinations is a landmark achievement and a lofty testimony, which reflects the resolve of India and its people.

While appreciating the noticeable drops in the COVID cases in the State, the Governor reiterated that strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol and adherence to the COVID appropriate behaviour, viz, using face mask, maintaining social distance, washing hands frequently and getting vaccinated at the earliest opportunity must still be continued by every one of us.

