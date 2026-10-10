100 Archers, 13 Teams: Tawang Opens Five-Day State Archery Championship

TAWANG- Around 100 archers representing 13 teams from across Arunachal Pradesh are competing in the 5th State-Level Archery Championship 2026, which began at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Stadium in Tawang on Saturday.

The five-day championship brings together athletes from various districts and Khelo India Centres, providing a platform to showcase their skills and compete for state honours. Winners in different categories will have the opportunity to represent Arunachal Pradesh at the national level.

The championship was inaugurated by Nampong MLA Laisam Simai as chief guest, with Major General Amit Nautiyal, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding of the 5 Mountain Division, attending as guest of honour. The event was attended by district officials, military representatives, sports administrators and members of the archery fraternity.

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State archery championship to enter annual sports calendar

An important announcement came from Tashi Tsering, president of the Tawang District Archery Association, who said the state government had agreed to include the State-Level Archery Championship in its annual sports calendar.

The move is expected to provide greater continuity to the competition and strengthen the institutional support available to archers across the state. Regular competitions can help identify emerging talent, provide athletes with competitive experience and create a pathway towards higher-level events.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Laisam Simai highlighted the traditional importance of archery in tribal communities, where it was historically associated with hunting and other customary practices. He noted that the sport is increasingly gaining recognition as a professional discipline.

Simai said young people in Arunachal Pradesh had considerable potential to excel in archery if provided with systematic training, appropriate platforms and sustained encouragement. He urged participants to remain focused and disciplined and wished them success in the championship and future competitions.

He also called for concerted efforts to promote Tawang as an international tourism destination and acknowledged the Indian Army’s support for local communities through youth engagement initiatives.

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Army highlights sports and civil-military cooperation

Major General Amit Nautiyal emphasised Tawang’s strategic importance, cultural heritage and contribution to national security. He said sporting events in border regions serve purposes beyond competition by helping identify local talent, encourage youth participation and connect aspiring athletes with wider sporting opportunities.

He also highlighted the role of military-civil cooperation in supporting regional development. According to him, collaboration among the Army, civil administration, sports organisations, coaches, parents and young people can strengthen mutual trust, community relationships and national unity.

Nautiyal praised Arunachal Pradesh’s archers for their performances at national and international competitions, noting that the state had established a distinct identity in the sport.

Other dignitaries present included in-charge Deputy Commissioner Rinchin Leta, Tawang Brigade Deputy Commander Colonel A.K. Singh, Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang, Zilla Parishad members Tenzin Monpa and Pema Tsering, and DoKAA Vice-Chairperson Sange Chodup.

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Tawang Music Festival logo unveiled

The inaugural ceremony also featured the unveiling of the logo for the upcoming Tawang Music Festival, scheduled to begin on October 29, 2026. MLA Laisam Simai unveiled the logo in the presence of other dignitaries.

The launch added a cultural and tourism dimension to the sporting event, reflecting efforts to promote Tawang through both athletic competitions and cultural programmes.

The five-day archery championship is expected to provide emerging and established athletes with an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities while encouraging wider participation in the sport. Its inclusion in the annual sports calendar, as announced by the district association president, could further support the development of archery in Arunachal Pradesh.

With Tawang hosting the event, the championship also highlights the district’s potential to combine sporting activities, cultural heritage and tourism promotion.