₹10.90-Crore Governor Secretariat Building Inaugurated in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Wednesday inaugurated the new Governor Secretariat Building at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, dedicating the facility to the people of the state and reaffirming its role as a centre for public engagement, dialogue and inclusive governance. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, senior government officials and members of the Governor’s Secretariat attended the inauguration ceremony.

The Governor described Lok Bhavan as a true “house of the people,” stating that it serves as a platform for dialogue, cultural exchange, youth engagement and public outreach. He urged citizens to regard the institution as a place dedicated to the welfare and progress of every resident of Arunachal Pradesh, bringing governance closer to the people.

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Highlighting the state’s development journey, Lt Gen Parnaik said Arunachal Pradesh has made remarkable progress in recent years and that Lok Bhavan would continue to remain accessible to citizens, students, entrepreneurs, artists, farmers and representatives of civil society. He added that every visitor should feel a sense of ownership, as the institution symbolises the collective aspirations, achievements and rich cultural heritage of the state.

The Governor also praised the architectural quality of the new Secretariat Building, noting that Arunachal Pradesh is steadily setting new benchmarks in public infrastructure. Referring to landmark institutions such as the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and the High Court complex, he said such world-class infrastructure reflects the state’s commitment to good governance and its emergence as a progressive and forward-looking state.

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Congratulating the Lok Bhavan fraternity, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the institution has evolved into a vibrant platform connecting people from different regions, communities and cultures. He described Lok Bhavan as a symbol of inclusiveness and people-centric governance that promotes dialogue, mutual respect and collective progress across Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the Governor’s Secretariat, the G+1 Governor Secretariat Building, constructed at a cost of ₹10.90 crore, has a plinth area of 1,424.63 square metres. Executed by the Public Works Department (PWD), the project commenced on February 24, 2024, and features central air-conditioning, CCTV-based security surveillance and lift facilities to enhance administrative efficiency, accessibility and public service delivery.