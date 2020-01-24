Ziro: ALDSU demands Construction of boundary wall of Dani Kunia Govt Higher Secondary School

Ziro

The All Lower Subansiri District Students Union (ALSDSU) had submitted a two-point memorandum to Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh today at Ziro during the inaugural function of Padi Yube outdoor stadium at Ziro.

ALSDSU’s demands are Fund for Construction of boundary wall of Dani Kunia Government Higher Secondary school Ziro, and installation of High mast light poles in all the government higher secondary schools of the district including two at Govt. Degree College Yachuli.

The Dani Kunia Government Higher Secondary School, Ziro is the oldest government school of the state and probably the largest in the whole district. It has a campus area of approximately 1.5km in measures of its circumference in the heart of district headquarter i.e., Ziro which is a rarity in the present scenario of Arunachal Pradesh.

But of late and due to lack of permanent boundary wall there have been some instances of land encroachment cases in the campus area and some everyday occurrence of unwanted trespassing into the school campus which greatly disturbs the smooth functioning of school administration.

The School and college campus are being used by anti-social elements as their hunting ground, especially during the night time. There is a frequent report of occurrence of juvenile crimes, drunken fights and meeting place for lovers or for drinks and partying purpose during the late or wee hours of the night in the school and college campus. All these are occurring because of darkness in the campus area.

Therefore the installation of High mast light poles in all the school and college campuses are the most needed of the hour, it said.

Meanwhile chief minister has assured to fulfill the above two points memorandum in top most priorities and assured to place fund in next budget. And he also advised and directed the education minister to take up the above matter at the earliest.