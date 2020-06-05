World Environment Day Celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Mrs Neelam Misra participated in the plantation programme at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on the occasion of World Environment Day on 5th June 2020. Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan and Governor Secretariat also participated in the programme by planting saplings.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor called upon the people of the State to benevolently pledge and commit themselves to protect and sustain the pristine environment of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor said that it is the duty of every citizen, with dedicated and farsighted plans and actions, to leave a better earth for the future generations.

The Governor advised all the participants of the plantation programme to look after the plant they have planted and ensure that their plant grows well into lofty trees.

Tawang- On the occasion of World Environment Day Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, participated in a plantation drive organized by the 38th Bn SSB Tawang and NGO Human Rights First. Tashi planted saplings in and around the premises of 38th Bn SSB Tawang. The theme for plantation was “Green Suits me, let us keep it that way”. The Tawang Riders club also joined the event with cycling to mark the day.

Doimukh- World Environment Day was celebrated with mass tree plantation drives being conducted by personnel of 12th BN NDRF, Doimukh at its surrounding campus and Rajiv Gandhi University (RJU) campus, Doimukh along with RJU Teaching staffs. Tree saplings were planted by Sh. Arun Deogam (Second-In-Command) of 12th BN NDRF, Doimukh along with officers namely Dr. K.L Rongmei, CMO (SG), Dr. Abhir Choudhury (2IC Medical), Sh. P.N. Singh (Deputy Commandant), Sh. I. Somorendro Singh (AC/Min) and all the personnel of the unit.

Anjaw- ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra Anjaw celebrated the “World Environment Day ” on 5th June 2020 at KVK Office premises at Khupa camp, Anjaw District. The programme started with the welcome address by Dr. Manish Kanwat, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK Anjaw, highlighting the importance of conserving the environment & motivating everyone towards a clean & green environment. Fruit tree saplings of Khasi mandarin grafted on rootstock Rangpur lime were planted in & around the office premises as marked of promoting “Nagar Vans” concept.

Seppa- As a part of town beautification mission, “Town of Flowers,” an initiative of East Kameng District Administration towards clean, green and colorful Seppa, was formally launched on the occasion of World Environment Day. Launching the programme by planting a tree, Minister of WRD and Sports & Youth Affairs Mama Natung appreciated the district administration for the novel initiative and exhorted all to work with same zeal in nurturing and protecting the tree saplings in order to achieve the true goal of the mission. He further appreciated all for their unrelenting support and participation and urged them to carry out such noble task in mission mode and spread wide awareness among the masses about the benefits of clean and green Seppa. On the occasion, tree saplings were also planted across the town by various NGOs. Individuals and NGOs have also adopted and assured to look after the nurturing of the trees.”