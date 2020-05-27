West Arunachal reeling under darkness since a week, Restoration will take more time

Itanagar- Several parts of Western Arunachal Pradesh which include East and West Kameng district and some parts of Tawang and Pakke Kessag district are reeling under darkness since May 21. All activities has been badly affected as the people are in scare of the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) while the lack of power supply has added several untold suffering.

For the past one week, East-West Kameng, including part of Pakke Kesang and Tawang, has received heavy rainfall, due to which the power supply in these three districts has been snapped due to the damage of the poles.

Chief Engineer, Power, West Zone, and Incharge Transmission, Bar Takum while talking to media inform that he has requested the consumers of East Kameng, West Kameng, and Pakke Kessang and Tawang to kindly bear with the inconvenience as the power department is working day and night amid downpour to restore power supply.

“Work is in full swing in many areas and the identification of the damaged pole and supply line is still ongoing,” Takum saidy.

CE divulged that today engineers have located a damaged pole between Sessa and Sadal area near Nichipu in West Kameng and restoration work is in full progress.

The CE hoped that the power supply could improve after the restoration of the damaged pole to the nearest locations.

According to CE, the entire team of the power department including linemen, technicians, and Engineers from Bhalukpong, Rupa, are all pressed into service to identify and repair faulty lines and damaged poles/towers.

Department of power is supporting the NEEPCO authority and its working agency who are looking for repairing and maintenance of the stretch of line from Balipara to Khupi. He said.

“On Tuesday our workers identified and restored a damaged tower ( tower number 156 ) and repaired it however when we tried to supply power around 12:00 pm, the power supply lasts for a minute and then again gone, ”he said.

” Our works are risking their lives to restore electricity. Even in few locations workers had to locate the damaged point just clinging on ropes above deep gorges making them susceptible to slipping and hazardous accident ” CE said.

“The consumer should understand that when it is raining or flooding, it is not easy to reach some places and fix the power lines, ”he appealed.

Meanwhile, Rahung Hydel Power in Bomdila ( 85KW) providing electricity for emergency services in the township for 1 hour a day including Dirang Hydropower (20kW ). In Dirang township while Damkrong HPD is providing power supply for an hour to Kalaktang township and is not sufficient and the local resident specially the esteem consumers are suffering.

All officers from the area are on job and hope the line is restored soon. Takum said.