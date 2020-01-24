Watch: Full dress rehearsal at IG Park ahead of Republic Day

Itanagar

Full dress rehearsal took place at IG Park, Itanagr on Jan 24 ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Arunachal Pradesh is all set for grand celebration of 71st Republic day celebration of the country on January 26 and all preparation has been completed said Director General of Police, (DGP) R P Upadhyaya.

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr) B D Mishra (Retd) will unfurl the tricolor and take salute of the parade contingents and address the people of state from the IG park general parade ground. The state award will also announced by the state chief secretary.

Talking to media, DGP said that all preparation has been completed and final touch was given across the state including capital complex. Elaborate security arrangement has already been ordered to all district police heads to make necessary arrangement as per requirement in their jurisdiction, he said.

Capital Deputy Commissioner, Komkar Dulom inform that almost all necessary arrangement has been completed and today we are giving a finishing touch. The day is a special one and every Indian should celebrate the day with a passion and commitment to shoulder their responsibility being a citizen of India.

Dulom said that like every year there will be march past by several uniform contingent of security forces and students. There will be 8 contingent of security forces which include contingent of 138 Bn CRPF, 31syt Bn ITBP, 12th NAP Bn (India Reserve), Band platoon of PTC Banderdewa, platoon from 1st IRBn, Fire & Emergency Services and APP lady platoon. The school parade platoon will be from NCC Boys, NCC girls, ESS Sector ME School boys and girls team, P Sector ME School, VKV Chimpu and VKV Band platoon will display march past the celebration ground at IG Park where every year the state celebrate Independence and Republic day with great enthusiasm.

Apart of ceremonial march past there will be blood donation camp, awareness camp for population census, tableau display for department which include from Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA), Education department, Information and Public Relation (IPR), Social Forestry and Horticulture etc. DC said.

There shall be cultural display from various cultural troops and there will be 5 cultural troop of students while 10 team of traditional troops. DC added.

He further appeal all section of society and denizens of capital complex to take part in the celebration and witness the day at the venue at IG park where state will celebrate the day.

It is mention that every schools, colleges, offices across the capital complex and state is also gearing up for the republic day celebration. Here in state capital and all district and circle headquarter necessary arrangement are being made to celebrate the day with a commitment.