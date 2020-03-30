Waive off house rent, shop rent during lockdown period- Kaso appeals

Itanagar

“The Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso appeal all the house and shop owners to waive off house rent or shop rent during the lockdown period, for those people who are from outside the state and here they doing small business and staying in their houses.

Their business is down and they are not able to go home too. If possible rent owner should provide them food items too, kaso said.

Further he appealed to the people of capital complex to strictly follow the lockdown order. “ I am strictly following the lockdown order and have been working from home.

The war against COVID-19 can be won to a certain extent by staying at home and by strictly maintaining social distance. Kaso said.