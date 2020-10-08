Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away

New Delhi- Ram Vilas Paswan — minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet and the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party — died today at a Delhi hospital. The 74-year-old was undergoing treatment at the hospital, and had to undergo surgery “due to the situation that had suddenly emerged,” his son Chirag Paswan had tweeted on Saturday.

“Papa… Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa,” read his post, with which he shared a throwback photograph with his father.

पापा….अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

— युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who condoled the death of Union minister and veteran leader Ram Vilas Paswan, saying he had an enviable rapport with the masses and ardently strove for their welfare.

In his condolence message, President Kovind said in the death of Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of Parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalised, Kovind said.

“I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity,” PM Modi’s post read.

I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji's demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity.

In his condolence message, Vice President Naidu said Paswan was an exemplary leader who served the people and nation till his last breath. He was a distinguished parliamentarian and always strove for the empowerment of the marginalised, Naidu said.

Rahul Gandhi said the news of the untimely demise of Paswan is saddening. The poor and the downtrodden have lost a strong political voice, he said on Twitter.

Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Ram Vilas Paswan ji always fought and worked for the downtrodden and the poor of the country. His demise has created a void in the politics.”

In his condolence message, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that following the footsteps of Jai Prakash Narayan, he strengthened socialist movement in the country.

“From student politics to as an MP, he held various posts by upholding democratic values. His life was inspirational to us,” he recalled.

More update awaietd