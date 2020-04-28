TRIHMS to resume OPD, IPD services from Wednesday
Itanagar- The health department has decided to open OPDs and IPDs at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) for other cases from Wednesday, a senior official said here.
However, one block of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun near here will continue to function as Covid-19 unit with well- demarcated entry and exit points, Health and Family Welfare Secretary P Parthiban said on Tuesday.
The remaining blocks in the state”s lone medical college hospital would resume treating cases other than coronavirus infection in its OPDs and IPDs (in-patients department) from Wednesday, he said.
The government had on March 26 designated the TRIHMS as the Covid-19 hospital and transferred the admitted patients to the Rama Krishna Mission Hospital here.
The decision to resume normal work was taken after the state”s only Covid-19 patient, a 31-year-old man, was cured and discharged from a hospital in Lohit district on April 17.
Not a single coronavirus infection case was detected in Arunachal Pradesh sine then and the TRIHMS is yet to treat any such patient so far.
Till Monday evening, a total of 584 samples were tested for Covid-19, out of which 568 were found to be negative while results of 16 are awaited, health department officials said.
