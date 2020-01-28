Tirong Aboh killing case: NIA files charge-sheet against NSCN (IM) cadres

Itanagar

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet against four cadres of NSCN (IM) before the NIA Special Court for killing Khonsa West MLA Tirong Aboh in an ambush in May 21 last year.

According to a statement issued by the NIA on Tuesday, the charge-sheet was filed against Luckin Mashangva, Jai Kishan Sharma, Yangte Josaham and Napong Jenpi u/s120B, 302, 307, 34 of Indian Penal Code and 25 (1B)(a) and 27 of Arms Act and sections16, 18 and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before the NIA Special Court, Yupia on Monday.

The agency said the case is related to the ambush on convoy of Tirong Aboh and others on May 21 last year near Pansum Thong village in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, by armed cadres of terrorist group of NSCN (IM), while moving towards Khonsa from Dibrugarh. In the incident, a total of 11 persons including MLA, Khonsa, Tirong Aboh, were killed while three other persons sustained injuries.

“Investigation has established that members of the terrorist group of NSCN (IM) conspired to commit the terrorist act of killing of Tirong Aboh, MLA Khonsa and 10 others. Investigation further established that the terrorist act was a result of larger conspiracy due to opposition by the MLA of anti development and extortion activities of NSCN(IM) in Tirap district,” the NIA release said.

The agency said that the members of NSCN(IM) led by self styled major general Absolom of NSCN(IM), who is an absconding accused in the instant case, along with Luckin Mashangva, Yangte Josaham and Napong Jenpi formed a terrorist group which was financed by Jai Kishan Sharma to execute the said terrorist act.

“The members of terrorist group of NSCN(IM) had on an earlier occasion threatened MLA, Khonsa and his supporters for their opposition to criminal activities of the group. In pursuance of this conspiracy, on May 21 last year, the members of this terrorist group fired with sophisticated weapons in an ambush at the convoy of the MLA leading to death of eleven people and injuries to three others,” the release added.

Further investigation in the case continues, it said.