Techi Meena Lishi Murder Case: ULTYF urges CM to hand over case to fast track court

ITANAGAR: Techi Meena Lishi Murder Case- United Liel Tara Youth Foundation (ULTYF), in a representation on Monday, urged Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu for speedy trial through fast track court to grant justice to the victim and her family soon.

It may be recalled here that Meena, who was seven-month pregnant, was murdered at Karsingsa on November 5 allegedly by her husband Lishi Roni. However, Capital Complex Police under the guidance of IGP (law & order) Chukhu Apa had brought the inhuman murder case involving three contract killers.

The case was solved with arrest of Dathang Suyang on Nov 5, main accused Roni on Nov 10 under section 302/120B/201 IPC, Kapwang Letey Lowang, Taney Khoiyang and Damriet Khoiyang on Nov 12, IGP Apa had told media persons on Nov 15 while explaining the entire episode using a Toyota car.

Referring to large-scale protest and procession of candle light march by members of community based organisations across the state and unequivocal demand for speedy trial to award capital punishment to the accused, ULTYF president Techi Sushil Tara said that speedy filing of charge sheet by a fast track court and to grant exemplary punishment for killing a mother and her unborn child would send a louder message to prevent such cases in future.

Though 90-day time is permissible for filing the charge sheet, but investigations are speeded up to file the charge sheet as soon as possible, said SP Chiram when contacted.