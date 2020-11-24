Techi Meena Lishi murder case: Roni’s third wife and an employee arrested

ITANAGAR: The Capital police today arrested two more persons in connection with the Techi Meena Lishi murder case. They are Roni’s third wife Chumi Taya and Vijay Biswas (30) who is a permanent resident of Nogaon, Assam and working in Roni Lishi’s farm.

Vijay Biswas and Chumi Taya were found to be linked into the conspiracy of late Techi Meena Lishi murder plot. Both arrested persons were called at Police station for interrogation, informed Jimmy Chiram, SP Capital.

Based on the investigation, it was found that the equipment which were used in the conspiracy, they were handling those and there is a high probability that they are linked in the case, he added.

The SP said investigation is still in progress and we are leaving no any things left without verification so that all aspect of the case are followed and checked. .

“We have arrested seven persons in this case so far, including main conspirator Roni Lishi. Six persons are in police custody while one is in judicial custody,” Chiram said.