Techi Kaso laid foundation stone for 1st Phase Ganga-Teipu road

Itanagar

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso today laid foundation stone for 1st phase of Ganga-Teipu road measuring 35 kilometer here today in presence officers from Environment & Forest, PWD, former PRI leaders, local leaders, GBs and local people.

Addressing a public gathering, Kaso said that the total stretch of the road is 35 KM and the first phase is of 4.5 KM under RIDF scheme with project cost of 1000 lakhs and the PWD capital Division A is the executing agency.

He inform that the abandoned road from Chemi- Batt has been approved and urge upon the PWD to issue NOC so that the road is taken up by RWD dept scheme and a fund of around 9.5 crore has been earmarked. Kaso said

PWD SE Capital Circle T.Kamsi requested the contractor to implement the project as per guidelines. He directed his official to monitor the project and supervise the work progress.

Capital Division A PWD Executive Engineer Tana NIkam Tara, local leader Taro Tagia, Techi Nicha Techi Atum, Techi Nera, GBs, former PRI leaders among others were present on the occasion.