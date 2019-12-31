Team Arunachal will achieve it’s goal this year of a vibrant and progressive state- Pema Khandu

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today expressed hope that the ‘goal’ set by Team Arunachal of a vibrant and progressive state will be achieved this new year – 2020.

Greeting the people on New Year, Khandu reiterated that goals give direction; put a powerful force into play on a universal, conscious, and subconscious level, giving life direction.

“Let’s dig within, and discover what we would like to happen in our lives this year. This will help us do our part. It is an affirmation that we are interested in fully living life in the year to come devoid of any negative vibes.

Each New Year, we have before us a brand new book containing 365 blank pages. Let us fill them with all the forgotten things from last year – the words we forgot to say, the love we forgot to show, the commitment we failed to implement and the charity we forgot to offer.

My goal – this year – is all set: To rededicate my heart and soul for welfare of each district, each community, each religion, each family and each individual of my state. The seeds of development and new initiatives for welfare and well being of all classes of people have been put in place in the last few years. My goal is to see these being implemented in the truest sense. This year will be another step forward in creating new opportunities for all to lead a happy and prosperous life.

Let’s burry our differences, let’s forgive each other for our faults and drawbacks and let’s surge ahead as one unit – Team Arunachal,” Khandu said in his message.