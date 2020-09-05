Teachers’ Day: Teachers are the nation- Tage Taki

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Teachers’ Day Celebration- Teachers are the nation builders and they are the source of human resource development as well as nation development, Said Tage Taki Minister, Agriculture, Horticulture, etc.

Taki was addressing the teachers day celebration function and award giving ceremony here at Dorjee Khandu convention centre today as chief guest.

“ The day we remember Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan the 1st Vice President of India and 2nd President of India on his birth anniversary”. Regarding and respecting teacher is a legacy which has been carried since time immemorial and its show the relationship of teacher with his students Taki said.

While taking to media person, Taki said today was the day to give ‘ Guru dakchina’ to teachers and the state government has rewarded 40 respectable and learned teachers on the occasion for the sincere and dedicated services in producing the human resource development of state. every teachers has put up their effort in producing the professional and good citizens and good human being and lauded their efforts for such services for the humanity.

Herer is the list of teachers who rewarded.

