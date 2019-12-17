Tawang: Sarkar Apke Dwar held at Bomzha

Tawang

The District Administration Tawang today conducted its 7th round of Sarkar Apke Dwar cum Jan Sunwai Camp at Bomzha Village under, Bongkhar Circle, Jang sub Division. Bomzha has been in news some two years back for becoming one of the richest village in Arunachal Pradesh after getting land compensation from ministry of Defence, 32 families out of 40 family of this village got land compensation in crores.

On this 7th SAKD camp more than 35 department officers and officials including two financial institutions SBI and Apex bank limited provided service to the Villagers at their doorstep.

Lobsang Tsering, Addl. DC Tawang(Hqrtrs)alongwith Lobsang Wangchu Bapu, Addl. DC Jang, and Ex Anchal Chairperson Namgey Tsering inaugurated the camp in presence of CO Bongkhar Phuntso Tashi, other Heads of Deptt from Tawang , Jang sub Division and villagers.

After declaring the Camp open Lobsang Tsering informed the villagers about various welfare schemes of Government, and gave awareness on Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj amendment act 2018. He further distributed information brochure released by District Election Officer(PR) on voters awareness, Panchayati raj etc to the educated youths and villagers.

Addl.DC Tawang(hqtrs) Lobsang Tsering alongwith SP Tawang B.Kamduk and other officers later visited the under construction approach road from PMGSY road to Duktungkang (Bomzha Waterfall). This project aims to connect the beautiful waterfall for access to tourist willing to visit close to it.

Addl.DC Tawang(hqrts) Lobsang Tsering and SP Tawang B.Kamduk accompanied by the officers and officials from education department later visited Primary school Kharung, the neighbouring village of Bomzha. Both interacted with the students and felicitated students with geometry boxes and other school kits.

During this camp also the villagers availed the services like issuance of ST/PRC, Birth certificate, Adhaar enrollment, widow and old age pension enrollment, Driving license, police verification, registration under APB&OCWWB, CMAAY, opening of new bank accounts, Free medical and Veterinary checkup and treatment etc.