Tawang: Sarkar Apke Dwar cheld at Khartoth Village

Tawang

District Administration Tawang today conducted 8th round of Sarkar Apke Dwar cum Jan sunwai camp at Khartoth Village under Tawang circle. Deputy Commissioner Tawang Sang Phuntsok, inaugurated the camp in presence of CO Tawang Dechin Droka, CO Kyidphel Tenzin Jambey, Senior Public leader Goleng and other Officers and general public of Khartoth, Paikhar, Yuibu, Dharmkang and Gyangkhar village.

The villagers gave traditional welcome to DC and other officers. After formal declaration of 8th SAKD Camp open, DC Tawang felicitated the school toppers of Govt. Primary School Khartoth and distributed vegetable seeds to the villagers through Gaon Burahs.

Addl. DC Tawang Lobsang Tsering distributed information brochures on Voters awareness, and Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati raj Amendment act 2018. The villagers were provided all the services of Govt Departments like issuance of ST/PRC, Registration of Birth, Marriage certificate, Driving license, Registration for CMAAY, old age and widow pension, Adhaar enrollment, Police verification etc.

40 Government departments including SBI, Lead Bank, and Apex Bank ltd participated and provided service to the villagers.