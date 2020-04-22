Tawang: Food packets distributed to pregnant women

Dudunghar ( Tawang )- Food packets to pregnant women of different villages under Dudunghar circle of Tawang district distributed on Tuesday and Wednesday, informed Dr. Kamala Pegu, Medical Officer of PHC.

Dr. Pegu informed that Karuna Trust of Tawang has taken this initiative to encourage the women of Dudunghar circle to register for antenatal care (ANC) and institutional delivery (ID) for the safety of both mother and newborn baby.

The trust distributed food packets to 22 22 pregnant women. Apart from ration each packet was included a toilet soap and gave awareness on COVID 19 . They were handed over by Dr. Kamala Pegu , Medical Officer of PHC.