Tapop Yajo’s killing case: One arrested with weapon

Aalo

The West Siang district police under the active supervision of SP Jumar Basar arrested the accused with weapon involved in Tapop Yajo’s killing case in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court campus. He was identified as Nai Tali.

Tapop Yajo, a Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) jawan who was shot dead by unknown person(s) on early morning of March 3, while he was on duty in the premises of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court at Aalo in West Siang district.

Aalo Police Team led by SP West Siang Jummar Basar comprising of IO DySP Sange Thinley, Inspector Tashi Yangi (OC SB), Inspector Yomken Riram OC Aalo, Inspector Oimang Pertin, SI Sushant Saurabh Jha, SI W.Ronrang, SI C.Yanchang and team had solved the blind murder case of LT CT Tapop Yajo in the court premises of CJM Aalo on 03/03/2020.

As per the statement of the arrested accused it has come to light that he had committed the said crime for postponing his trial at the court of CJM fearing conviction in five cases of theft. Apart from the said murder case the alleged accused Nai Tali has also admitted to have committed the previous cases of arson at CJM court premises.

The alleged accused was arrested in the night of 09/03/2020 after mounting extensive electronic surveillance comprising of examination of dump data, CDR of hundreds of numbers, CCTV footage in and around the area etc along with gathering of human intelligence, examination of scores of witnesses etc.

After ascertaining the perpetrator behind the commission of the offence a massive manhunt was launched which led to the arrest of the perpetrator Nai Tali from Mori village in Siang District as he was trying to flee the area. Apart from his arrest and subsequent admission the weapon used for the commission of the offence was also recovered.

SP West Siang while congratulating the team conveyed his thanks to DGP Arunachal Pradesh R.P Upadhyay, IGP Chuku Apa, DIGP Central Range Isaac Pertin, for their constant support and guidance to West Siang Police.

SP West Siang also expressed deep sorrow for the death of CT (LT) Yapop Tajo who he said died while trying to perform his duty to the best of his ability and died because he tried to prevent the said accused Nai Tali from committing arson at the court once again. He prayed for strength for the aggrieved family and assured the police family under the leadership of DGP Arunachal Pradesh would extend all necessary support.