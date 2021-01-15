Tame Phasang and Biri Basang elected as Mayor and Dy. Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation  

ITANAGAR: The first meeting of Itanagar Municipal Corporation ( IMC) was held today at DK Convention Centre Itanagar to administer the oath to the newly elected Corporators and to conduct the Election to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Tame Phassang Corporator of Ward No 17 and Biri Basang, Corporator of Ward No 7 has been elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively in the presence of Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, Commissioner IMC Cheechung Chukhu, Director Town Planning Likha Suraj and Corporators.

Tarh Nachung, Corporator of Ward No 19 presided over the election process as the Presiding Officer.

Earlier, all the Corporators were also administered oath by the Director Town Planning

The Mayor in a brief interaction informed that he desires to carry forward the vision of Chief Minister Pema Khandu of a safe and clean Capital. He assured to work for the betterment of Capital Region and hoped that with the cooperation of his Corporators and also every citizen,

Capital will definitely become a better place setting an example for others to follow.