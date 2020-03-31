Arunachal

Take up a case against China in ICJ on Coronavirus Issue- Ninong Ering

Ering wrote a latter EAM, Dr S Jaishankar , and shared it in social media.

March 31, 2020
Take up a case against China in ICJ on Coronavirus Issue- Ninong Ering

Pasighat

Congress MLA Ninong Ering, on Tuesday requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up a case against China in the International Court of Justice (ICJ ) for spreading the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in India. He also requested S Jaishankar to ask China for compensation of 22 Billion USD.

Ering wrote a latter EAM, Dr S Jaishankar , and shared it in social media.

In his letter Ering  raised the voice against China and explain about the troubles  created by China in River Siang by ill-intended projects and also stapled visas issue.”

Ering  mentioned in his letter “India must unite with other nations on this and also demand an international investigation on China over coronavirus outbreak”, .

At present  Ering puts himself on self home quarantine while maintaining social distancing.

