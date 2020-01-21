Take the possession of Govt. Secondary School, Bameng from ITBP at the earliest- DC East Kameng

Seppa

In a review meeting of Education department, East Kameng DC Gaurav Singh Rajawat today directed the DDSE to take the possession of Govt. Secondary School, Bameng from ITBP at the earliest.

In order to take stock of the physical and academic status of schools of the district, the East Kameng Education Development Committee today convened its 2nd review meeting under the chairmanship of East Kameng DC Gaurav Singh Rajawat today here at Kameng Hall, Seppa.

Enquiring about the physical status of all schools and its assets, DC Rajawat directed the DDSE to demarcate and submit the assessment report of physical boundary of all schools for endorsing appropriate action.

In a bid to improve the cognitive base academically and to resolve the problems being faced by the students of far-flung schools, DC Rajawat suggested an initiative entailing reintroduction of students of middle level classes (6 to 8), particularly from Bameng and Chayangtajo areas, through admitting them in Govt. Higher Secondary School, Seppa and Bazarline, Seppa from next academic session.

In order to materialize the initiative, DC directed the school heads of both GHSS Seppa and Bazarline to conceptualise a policy note and submit the status report of actual requirement of the schools. He also suggested for constitution of committee to supervise and assess the initiative and streamline all schools of far-flung areas.

DC Rajawat directed all private schools to submit their annual reports at the latest by 21st February.

Suggesting for conceptualization of a plan to obtain performance feedback of all teachers from students, DC has warned to take stern action against all habitual non-performing teachers. DC has also suggested for engaging of all BLOs for teaching and other academic works.

DC suggested the DAEO to start an initiative in collaboration with Woman and Child Development Department to generate awareness about health and hygiene, sanitation, POCSO and traffic rules amongst girl students by February 1st.

ADC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla, DDSE Kata Rangmo, AEKDSU President Chakang Yangda and its team, BRCCs, CRCCs, BEOs, school principals and other staffs of the education department were also present and took part in the discussion.