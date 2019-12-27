Takam Tatung and Tassar Tania get Gold medal in 2nd International Karate Championship

Udaipur

Takam Tatung and Tassar Tania secured Gold medal in their respective weight categories in 2nd International Karate Championship.

Takam Tatung Black Belt second Dan, secured Gold medal in his weight category of 76 to 80 kg seniors by beating Nepal in final round after getting by in first round of 2nd International karate championship held in Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium, Udaipur, organised by Shotokan Karate Do Sports Association of India (SKSA) Rajasthan.

Dr Tassar Tania Black Belt 1st Dan, Medical Officer Raj Bhawan Itanagar won the Gold Medal in his weight category of 61-65 kg by beating Bangladesh in final round..

more update awaited