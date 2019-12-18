Supreme Court refuses to stay CAA, sends notice to Centre

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to put a stop to the act or stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA), as demanded in several petitions. The top court served notice to Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. The apex court today heard about petitions challenging the new Citizenship Act. However,

The next hearing is on January 22, 2020, said the Supreme Court.

The petitions filed also included petitions by Congress leader Jayram Ramesh and BJP ally in Assam, the Asom Gana Parishad, among others.

The three-judge bench that heard the petitions was headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice SA Bobde. The other judges on the bench were Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant.

Declining to stay the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the three-judge bench said: “We will have to see whether the Act has to be stayed”.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took up a bunch of petitions for hearing that challenged the latest amendment to the Citizenship Act. A total of 60 petitions have been filed, including those by TMC MP Mohua Moitra, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the Indian Union Muslim League and Asom Gana Parishad, an ally of the ruling BJP in Assam.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 9. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on December 11 and a day after the Bill became an Act after President ram Nath Kovind gave his nod. Since the official enactment of the law which grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing religious persecution in neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Protests broke out in northeast, West Bengal and Delhi and at the campuses in several other states.