support the executing agency for early construction of four lane road- Talo Potom

Naharlagun

Additional district magistrate cum Highway administrator Talo Potom today appeal all stakeholders to support and cooperate the executing agency and administration in early completion of the four lane road in the state capital.

Potom alongwith Highway Executive Engineer Nani Tath and other official visited the under construction four lane road near Dree ground to assess the ground reality of the construction of the strip plan of the road and pass necessary direction to start the bridge/culvert construction there.

Informing the media, Potom said that there are some hindrance near the Dree ground which have been resolved after discussion with the land owners beyond and within the ROW as per rule of law. Chief secretary and his team has also inspected the road on December 7 and given his direction for early construction.

He said that security has been deployed in the area so that no any hindrance is arrive in future. The security has been provided in the entire stretch of road. The Dree ground and Shiv mandir will also not affected rather both will be properly connected.

The extra space which come out in the stretch of road has been identified and a Notification is being issue soon which would be utilized for public purpose including the vendors and other purpose. He added.

No one should try to get allotment on the space curved out on the four lane road strip plan. He said.

He further appeal one and all including the stakeholders to support and extend helping hands to the executing agency and highway administration so that the road is early constructed and we may get a good road in state capital.