State govt to review the land acquisition process- Pema Khandu

Roing

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today said the state government is going to seriously review the land acquisition process in the state to fast track development activity.

Speaking here at a public meeting organised by Dambuk MLA Gum Tayeng, Chief Minister said a holistic approach towards land acquisition will be made in a review meeting to be called soon with the land management department.

He said there is no definite procedure followed for land acquisition in the state. Many a time, the deputy commissioner carries out the process without the state government in the loop. This results in land compensation rates varying at tremendous rates between different districts. To eliminate such discrepancies that often result in litigation, conflicts and opposition, Chief Minister said once for all a solution will be worked out to expedite development works, particularly of the road development.

Chief Minister said the state needs to fast track work on highways and roads as its slow progress is hampering the economic development and growth of the state. He said eastern districts fare better than western districts in the progress of road development as these districts prioritize development over seeking land compensation.

Chief Minister also called for bringing out good policies and programmes to benefit the citizens befittingly. He said the unemployment woes of the youths have to be eliminated by encouraging investments and industrialisation to create jobs and opportunities. He said the state has recently launched the new industrial policy to give boost to industrial growth in the state. He, however, said any development initiative in the state will be always taken keeping in mind the sensitivity to preserve the state’s vast ecological resources.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, Education Minister Taba Tedir, PHED Minister Wangki Lowang, Health Minister Alo Libang, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo including MLAs Phurpa Tsering, Zingnu Namchoom, Ojing Tasing, Mopi Mihu, Mutchu Mithi, Kaling Moyong, Dasanglu Pul and several other dignitaries were present.