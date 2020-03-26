Spreading fake news on Covid-19 would face Govt’s action- Alo Libang

Itanagar

Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang today warned to take legal action against all those who are found to involved in circulating fake news on outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in state.

Libang referring to several unconfirmed audio and video clips related to Covid-19 which are found to be circulating in social media like whatsApp and face book recently which have created panic among the citizens of state are found to be rumor and nothing.

Don’t believe in these unconfirmed and fake information. State government is doing its best efforts and all necessary arrangement has been made in all district and in the capital complex. Libang said.

It must be noted here that “In its lockdown order, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) refers to Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which says, “Whoever makes or circulates a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic, shall on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to one year or with fine.”

The NDMA, which is chaired by the PM, has directed the central and state governments and union territory administrations to take effective measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in India.

It has also issued guidelines on the measures to be taken, along with penalties for its violation, as under the 2005 Act.