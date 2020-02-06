Smart Village Movement in Arunachal is to strengthen the rural sector- Pema Khandu

Itanagar

The objective of the Smart Village Movement SVM in Arunachal is to strengthen the rural sector insisting that privileges and facilities must not only go to urban sector, said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a interactive meet with the representatives from various academic institutes, corporations and enterprises in the sectors of Agriculture, Health, Energy, Transportation and e-Commerce.

During the interaction, a roadmap for the future course of projects, in various districts of Arunachal Pradesh was discussed.

Khandu said Arunachali people are today in dire need of new ideas to venture into entrepreneurship for sustainable development and welcomed the interventions from different enterprises for innovative solutions and ideas.

The Smart Village Movement would facilitate the budding entrepreneurs to strengthen their livelihood opportunities in the state.