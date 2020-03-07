Seminar on Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning: An Application Prospective concludes in RGU

Itanagar

A two days seminar on Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning organized by Department of Electronics and communication along with department of computer science and engineering, Rajiv Gandhi university ( RGU ), concluded here on Friday.

In his valedictory speech convener, Mr. Kurmendra spoke about purpose of conducting seminar is to get ready with the Artificial intelligence technologies and use them for betterment of life in Arunachal Pradesh and India as whole.

In his speech co-convener, Mr. Bhaskar Jyoti Chutia spoke that Artificial intelligence is making contribution in everyone’s life for betterment and wellness of society; it is need of the hour to adopt AI and Machine learning.

Dean, Faculy of Engineering and Technology, Prof. Pradip Kumar Kalita congratulated convener and his team for successfully organizing a seminar on the topic which is most relevant for today.

Professor Utpal Bhattacharjee of Computer science and Engineering said that a smart society need intelligence systems which can only be achieved by application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Invited speaker, Professor Kandarpa Kumar Sarma, Gauhati University said these kind of seminars should be arranged to benefit the students and society and congratulated members for grand success of the seminar.

Mr. Jagdeep Rahul, HoD, Department of Electronics and Communication concluded the programme by mentioning the efforts made by each one of the organizing members including faculties and students, Guests and participants from RGU and outside.