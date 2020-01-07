Sanitation should be on top of all priorities of IMC- DC Capital

Itanagar

Sanitation and lifting of garbages should be on top of all priority in the IMC area for making our city clean said Capital Deputy Commissioner and IMC Administrator Komkar Dulom

Dolum was addressing the meeting all IMC Officials , Engineers , and administrative officers of capital complex at DC Capital Office here at Chandanagar today.

He said it is a matter of great concern that garbage’s are seen at various places in capital complex and due to several reason it is not been cleared in daily basis. But our priority should be to clean and lift the garbages from various location as designated by the IMC.

Itanagar being the capital is the mirror of state and we should act properly in making the city clean and free from garbages. The tag line of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Swachh Bharat Mission should not be deviate from one of the clean city of country for which we need to put extra effort with the available resources and mobilize manpower to make our city one of the best place to live.

“We all are equally responsible for making Itanagar a beautiful city”, the beauty of the state capital need to be maintained and for which all stake holders need to cooperate with each other and extend possible support to IMC in making our house, office, locality clean and free from garbage.

He urge upon all denizens to properly disposed off the garbages and give away to the IMC trucks and do not throw it here and there which may be sources of several disease. DC observed.

The meeting also discussed various issue like disperse salary of sanitary workers and IMC staffs should be on time, proper maintenance and repairing of IMC vehicle, lack of required staffs in functioning of various wings of IMC, drainage system and approach roads in various sectors and colony, garbage collection system, construction of various infrastructure in capital complex under IMC.

He also launched a vehicle on ‘Swachh Survekshan Itanagar 2020’ the occasion to sensitize the common masses on sanitation and cleanliness in capital complex

IMC Executive Engineer Tadar Tarang briefed about all activities of IMC through power point presentation. He also highlighted the problem in lifting of garbage’s and other issue facing the IMC for last few months.

Naharlaugn EAC Ashok Tajo, Itanagar CO Likha Radh, Bitu Kri, Neelam Teji, Sub division officers of various section of IMC among other officer of Capital DC office were present on the occasion.