RSAPS organises National Science Day on the theme ‘Women in Science’

Guwahati

Royal School of Applied & Pure Sciences (RSAPS) organized National Science Day on the 2020 theme ‘Women in Science’ to commemorate the discovery of ‘Ramen Effect’ by Sir C. V. Raman in Royal Global University on 28 February 2020. Prof. Latha Rangan (FNASc), Head of Bio-Science and Bio-Engineering at IITG, Prof. Sreemayee Bora, Department of Mathematics, IITG, Prof.(Dr.) S. P. Singh, Vice Chancellor, RGU, Prof. A. K. Buragohain, Chairperson(Academic),RGU, Prof. Anuradha Devi, Dean, RSAPS spoke on this informative session.

Prof.Latha Rangan spoke on ‘Footprint of Women in Science’ and how women broke gender barriers, were leaders in early innovation and conviction in oneself inspired other women. She spoke on the contributions of Barbara Ms Clintock(Jumping Genes), Prof. Asima Chatterjee (Phytomedicine), Missile Woman Tessy Thomas, etc, to create wonder in the young impressionable students’ minds.

She stressed on former President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam’s words ‘Without your involvement you cannot succeed, without your involvement you cannot fail’ to motivate the students. Prof. Sreemayee spoke on the early pioneers such as Amalie. E. Noether, Marie Sophie Germais, Vera Kublanavskaya who remained unknown for decades but was later recognized as ‘Wonder Women Scientists’ for their innovative ideas and inventions.

Prof. (Dr.) S.P.Singh shared his experience in science, management, allied sciences and related that to the great discovery of Sir C.V.Raman. He spoke of God’s benevolence through science but human beings are yet to completely realize and respect it. Prof. A. K. Buragohain spoke on the importance of National Science Day and contribution of ’Women in Science’. Prof. Anuradha Devi stated that there can never be gender discrimination in science as both men and women struggle and achieve the same end results. The National Science Day was organized by RSAPS in association with Royal School of Life Sciences and Royal School of Bio-Sciences. Competitions were also held on elocution, Quiz and poster presentation..