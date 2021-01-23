RPF rescued Arunachalee girl from Guwahati Railway Station

GUWAHATI- The Railway Protection Force ( RPF ) rescued a minor Arunachalee girl from Guwahati Railway Sation who fled away from her home without any intimation to her parents.

According to Railway official source, on 22.01.2021, while a Lady Constable, Sangita Sarma of RPF/POST/Guwahati was performing duty at Guwahati Railway station at about 06.45 am, she noticed one alone minor girl entering into the station through main entrance gate in distressed condition.

On being asked she disclosed her name and also informed that she fled away from her home at Pasighat, Dist – East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh for onward journey to Delhi without any intimation to her parents or any relatives in search of job.

Thereafter, the rescued minor girl was brought to RPF/POST/Guwahati for further necessary action. On checking her bag one Aadhar card, one school identity card, some used cloths, one SAMSUNG smart phone, two nos bank pass books (SBI & Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank) & cash Rs-1,430/- were found.

RPF / Guwahati informed her brother about the rescue through mobile. Later after observing all formalities the rescued minor girl was handed over to Railway Child Line/Guwahati for her safe custody.