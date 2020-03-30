Royal Group, Guwahati donates Rs.1 Crore to fight COVID-19

Guwahati

ROYAL GROUP, a leading Real Estate Developers also running Royal Global University and Royal Global School at Guwahati, Assam has generously donated Rs.1,00,00,000/ (Rupees One Crore) on 29 March 2020 for fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of Royal Group, Dr. A. K. Pansari spoke to the Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal on 29 March 2020 and stated that they have earmarked Rs 1,00,00,000 to fight this greatest challenge to the mankind out of which a part will go to PM CARES Fund , one part to CM Relief Fund, one part to Assam Arogya Nidhi and one part will be spent on food , ration, etc directly to the needy people affected due to the lockdown.

On 30 March, Rs.25 Lakhs has been deposited to PM CARES Fund, Rs.40 Lakhs to CM Relief Fund, Rs.25 lakhs to Assam Arogya Nidhi and Rs.10 Lakhs for food, ration, etc., to areas in conjunction with and identified by . Ramendra Narayan Kalita, MLA, Mr. Miguel Das Queah, UTSAH (NGO), Old Age Home, Hatigaon and other areas of Guwahati, Assam.

The Chief Minister appreciated the generosity of the Royal Group.