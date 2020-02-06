Rijiju assures for all possible support to promote Para Sports in the state- Techi Sonu

New Delhi

The Union Minister of State for for Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju has assured for all possible support to the Paralympic Association of Arunachal for promoting the scope of the Para Sports games and activities in the state, informed Techi Sonu, Secretary General of Paralympic Association of Arunachal, in a press release.

The Secretary General of Paralympic Association of Arunachal( PAA), Techi Sonu accompanied by Kon Jirjo Jotham on Thursday a submitted memorandum of the Association to the Union Minister of State, for Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju at New Delhi.

Techi Sonu has briefed the Minister about the vision and mission of the Paralympic Association of Arunachal. The Minister has briefed him about the rules of the ministerial level funding or financial assistance system to the state registered societies. However, the Minister has assured for all possible supports and guidance to promote the scope of the Para Sports games and activities in the state to encourage the Divyangjangs and Paralympians for excellence in their respective field of experts and interests.

Earlier on 4th February’2020 Techi Sonu and Kon Jirjo Jotham met Gursharam Singh, the Secretary General of the PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE OF INDIA(PCI) in his Office in New Delhi and submitted the formal application for affiliation of the Paralympic Association of Arunachal under the PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE OF INDIA(PCI) who assured that the affiliation will be considered positively at the earliest and gave several directives and suggestions for the future participations in the National Para Games and Events.