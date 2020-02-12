RGU organised a one day Workshop on Academic Assessment and Accreditation 2020

Itanagar

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and Institute of Distance Education (IDE) of Rajiv Gandhi University have jointly organized a one day Orientation Programme on Academic Assessment and Accreditation 2020 in the seminar hall of Arunachal Institute of Tribal studies (AITS) on 12th February, 2020.

Inaugurating the important academic orientation programme, the Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University Prof. Saket Kushwaha who attended as chief guest, in his speech pointed out that, it is highly essential to expand our realms by making use of this orientation programme as a platform of disseminating information and for clearing certain doubts in order to avoid miscommunication and confusions.

This is high time we all shed our differences and contribute for the overall growth of the university so that the university’s rankings both in national and global level improves with the upcoming assessment and accreditation by the National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC) of University Grants Commission (UGC).

Prof. Kushwaha gave a clarion call for special focus on improvement in quality as well as quantitative outputs. He further advocated for more committed efforts with dedication and sincerity and expressed his optimism that the Orientation programme being initiated by the IQAC and IDE of the university will reap quality output.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor of RGU Prof. Amitava Mitra in his speech disclosed that RGU had already applied for NAAC accreditation on 9th February, 2020 and expected that the present orientation programme will deduce the gap between RGU’s IQAC and various departments and institutes and will pave the way for thorough evaluation of varsity’s qualitative and quantitative matrixes.

He also informed that the pre – academic audit exercise of the university is scheduled on 27 and 28 February, 2020. He further advocated that quality education is connected to proper public funding, creation of proper infrastructure facilities and nurturing of human potentialities.

Registrar in-charge of RGU Dr. David Pertin while reflecting upon tapping of resources felt that it is high time to eliminate the complexities and confusions looming around the revised format of NAAC and urged the university fraternity to prepare for the assessments with positive mindset for inclusive development and quality. He expressed his optimism that the university has the potentiality to reach the academic heights and be counted amongst the best universities of the country.

Vice-President of Cochin based Quality Management System Certification (QMPG) organisation Dr. Assissi Menachery, the resource person of the Orientation Programme in his introductory note said that, together we can design a learning environment for the society and while deliberating on the various understandings of the root of education system and, highlighting different characteristics of an institution, called for building university of excellence in a scientific manner while sharing his ideas and insights aimed at bringing together all the stakeholders to address ways and means towards promoting the university environment.

Later in the brainstorming technical sessions also the expert Dr. Assissi dwelt in length on various aspects of improving the environment for qualitative assessment and holistic accreditation of the university.

Earlier, the Director of IQAC Prof. RC Parida, while giving the welcome speech highlighted the vision, objectives and expected outcome of the orientation programme.

He also informed the gathering that RGU is going for a dual mode of accreditation covering both regular and distance learning modes. Director of Institute of Distance Education (IDE), RGU Prof. Ashan Riddi proposed the vote of thanks.

Among others, RGU’s various deans of faculties, heads of departments, directors of institutes, senior professors, faculty members, officers and officials, representatives from various affiliated colleges and research scholars attended the orientation programme.