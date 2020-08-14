Read the Painful Story of Trans Arunachal Highway and Watch Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Doimukh: ( By- Manoj Singh ) – The pathetic condition of Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) between Papunallah to Potin speaks the volume of its repairing, maintenance and renovation. The commuters of several district who pass through the TAH have to face same situation , but the state government and department of Highway seems to remain mute expectetor.

One local resident of Midpu said that ” I stay in Doimukh but my agriculture and horticulture field located near Hoj. Due to pathetic road condition I have avoided going to agriculture and Horticulture garden for quite sometime due to which I have to buy food and vegetable items from open market which I don’t thing hygenice in compare to my local products.

A students who was riding a motorcycle on its way to attend Independence day celebration with a friend as a pillion rider was muddy inform that ‘ whats to say, I cant express my displeasure of the state of affairs of the TAH, i am going to our home town Ziro to attend I-Day celebration but I don’t think I would be able to attend the programme in such a horrible road condition. I hope the department concern may feel the pain of the commuters. The youth added.

A Tata mobile driver who was on its way to Koloriang with essential items laden said that it is the day of affairs and we have to face such every day right from Papu nallah to Koloriang but what can we do, we can only hope that the state government can take care otherwise we may loose this job and become unemployed.

There are thousand of vehicle with passenger and goods pass through this road toward Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Pakke Kessang, Easte Kameng and also the West Kameng who use this road during the lockdown, have to face untold suffering but the state government in the name of central government subject remain silent and only say in media that government is giving priority in road sector. But we are the sufferer locals added .

Earlier several lawmakers of several assembly constituency who went on the said stretch of road has also shows their displeasure the way Highway department maintain the road since several years.

It is to mention that the road remain blocked almost every day during summer at either vulnerable place. Landslide also add to the suffering to the commuters more in their tireless journey.

Today there were landslide near NEEPCO dam in Jampa area while Kalamati remain a trouble maker for both contractor and the commuters.