Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits Ladakh and Kashmir Valley

New Delhi- Raksha Mantri (RM) Rajnath Singh arrived at Leh today morning on a two day visit to Ladakh and Kashmir Valley. He was accompanied by General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). On arrival at Leh, he was received by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command and Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps.

At Leh, the Raksha Mantri witnessed a High Altitude Joint Airborne Exercise by integrated troops of all arms and services. Thereafter, he visited a forward location in Eastern Ladakh, where he was briefed on the security situation and operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh as well as along the Line of Control in Kargil and Dras sectors.

Interacting with commanders and troops, Rajnath Singh said “I want to assure you that not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world.” He further complimented the troops for the high standards of professionalism and devotion to duty displayed by them even in these challenging circumstances. Assuring soldiers of the Nation’s support, the Raksha Mantri exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness. He also interacted with Air Warriors at the Air Force Station Leh.

The RM accompanied by the CDS and the COAS left for Srinagar in the afternoon, where they were received by Lieutenant General BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander. The Raksha Mantri was briefed in detail about the situation on the Line of Control, in the hinterland and successful counter terrorist operations.

He said that the country was proud of the valour and patriotic spirit of the soldiers. He urged all to continue to work hard to ensure security both on the Line of Control and in the hinterland. He also impressed upon the commanders to maintain strict vigil along the Line of Control and remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any misadventure by the adversary.

Later in the evening, the Raksha Mantri chaired a high level Security Review meeting which was attended by the Lieutenant Governor, UT of J&K, CDS, COAS, GOC-in-C Northern Command, Chief Secretary, DGP JKP, officials from the Security Forces, Civil Administration and Intelligence agencies.

The Raksha Mantri complimented everyone for great synergy and close coordination amongst the security forces and government agencies towards bringing back normalcy in the region and lauded their work in ensuring peace and security in J&K.