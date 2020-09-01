Rajiv Gandhi University pays tribute to Late. Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Rajiv Gandhi University expresses its profound grief on the unfortunate news of the demise of Dr. Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of India. He was an academician par excellence who was awarded many academic awards including honorary doctorate from 14 universities across the globe. He was awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in 2019 by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

Late. Pranab Mukherjee, presided the XIII Convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University on 30th November 2013. In his convocation address, he shared his views on Education, Research and Traditional Knowledge System. He stressed on the need of ‘top quality teachers’ and ‘use of technology in education’.

He further shared, “This University must prioritize the fields of research that it wishes to undertake. There is scope for conducting innovative research in North-East India, a region rich in natural resources and biodiversity. Over-exploitation of natural resources causes environmental degradation and leads to long run unsustainability. The onus is on you to work out alternative growth models, which are sustainable.

You must carry out inter-disciplinary research on natural resource management. You must conduct research on challenges to hill economy, conflict between traditional and modern institutions, border trade opportunities and integration of the North-East economy with the national and global economies.”

The Rajiv Gandhi University conducted a condolence meeting on 1st September 2020 to pray for the departed soul. Dr. David Pertin, Jt. Registrar, RGU read a brief biography on the life of Late. Mukherjee. Prof. A. Mitra, Pro. V. C, also spoke on the solemn occasion. Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor shared with the gathering, Ideologies and Principles of Late. Mukherjee, which we all should inculcate. Prof. Tomo Riba, Registrar, requested the gathering to observe silence for 2 minutes to pray for peace of the departed soul.

Rajiv Gandhi University community offers its sincere condolence to the family members and the near and dear ones of Late Pranab Mukherjee and prays to God for providing them with strength to bear this tragedy.