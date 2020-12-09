Poor response from Arunachal Pradesh’s  farmers to the ‘Bharat Bandh’- Tage Taki

ITANAGAR: ” There was a poor response from Arunachal Pradesh’s farmers to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers’ protesting against the farm laws” stated Tage Taki, Horticulture, Veterinary and Dairy Development Minister of Arunachal Pradesh .”

Briefing the media fraternity at Conference hall of the state BJP headquarter today morning said “I do not understand the motto of the on-going farmers’ protest when these laws are farmer-friendly”, Taki added while terming ‘Bharat Bandh’ a baseless called by the farmers’ of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh especially.

“The farm laws are farmer-friendly. These will have positive impact on farm sector, especially to the farmers’ of northeastern states not only increase their income significantly, but also provide economic security to them”, The Minister said.

“The state BJP warmly welcomes and supports the farm laws introduced by the central government, and hope that the laws are implemented successfully without any hindrance”, Taki said while appealing to those protesting farmers for smooth pass of the law.

When asked on absence of a single cold storage in the entire state, Taki said, “It is a part of post harvesting item, first we have to see whether the state farmers’ produce is of cold storage item”. Terming cold storage a time demand item; he added that if there is demand, a cold storage shall be built in the state.

Meanwhile, updating the status of construction of Mega food park, Taki said, “If Covid-19 did not happen the construction would have in completion stage. The input of water and electricity supply will be done after the completion of the road construction which is under process”. After completion of the basic needs the are will be made plot wise and then we will invite the investors for further process. Taki further added.