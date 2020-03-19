PM Modi on Coronavirus- Follow Janta Curfew on March 22

PM Modi on Coronavirus – While Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of the country to follow “Janta Curfew” on 22nd March, from 7 am to 9pm. saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house. If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the ‘Janta Curfew’ as well as the measures to prevent coronavirus, said PM Modi.

Clap for emergency responders on March22 at 5 am- PM Modi

Taking a cue from countries like Italy, PM Modi has asked all Indians to take part in thanking healthcare providers by clapping from their homes. “On Sunday, at 5 pm, we should stand at our doors or on our balconies and clap for five minutes to thank these people,” he said in his address.

Highlights of PM Modi Speech