Please dismantle foot over bridges obstructing in four laning of NH-415- Locals

Itanagar By Manoj Singh

Please dismantle two foot over bridges standing in Itanagar and which are obstructing in four laning work of NH-415- Locals appeals to the administration and National Highway authorities.

The local denizens of twin capital city of Itanagar- Naharlagun appeals to the Highway administration, Urban Development authority, Itanagar Municipal Corporation and Capital administration to Immediately dismantle the two foot over bridge which is an obstruction in the free flow of the traffic and smooth construction of four lane road in the city.

The local allege that “The capital administration appealing the denizens of twin capital city to support and cooperate for smooth construction of four lane road from Chandanagar to Papu Nallah but they fail to dismantle two foot over bridge located at Ganga Market and Bank Tinali erected in the Right of Way (ROW).

It is learnt that the Highway department has floated tender but no one come forward due to low cost, and the structures remain there.

It was a time when such several foot over bridge were constructed for the convenient for the commuters to cross the busy road but now a days no one prefer to go through such foot over bridge. Both structure is a converted in to place for anti social element in night hours. The local allege.

It is to mention that the both foot over bridge are full of garbage, alcohol bottles and other waste.